Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,047 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

