Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after buying an additional 1,614,324 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,871,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,928,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.65%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

