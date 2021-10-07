Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,152 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,425,000 after purchasing an additional 385,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average is $155.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

