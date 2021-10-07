Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,874 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter.

SUM opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

