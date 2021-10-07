Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,570 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 59.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

