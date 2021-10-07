Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $650.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.40 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

