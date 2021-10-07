Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.60% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $82.89 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

