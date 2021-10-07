Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.