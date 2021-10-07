Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of PHM opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.