Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of HTA opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

