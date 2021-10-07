Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $158.58 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $134.84 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.