Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Chimera Investment worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after buying an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:CIM opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.