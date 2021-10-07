Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $226.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.17. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.