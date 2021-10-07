Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.62% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

