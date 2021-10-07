Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $343.64 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

