Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 723,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 67.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 11.9% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 77.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.