Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 1,339,139 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,888,000. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,601,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.81 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

