Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

INDA opened at $49.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

