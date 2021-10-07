Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81.

