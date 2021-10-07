Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

