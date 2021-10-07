Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

UMAY opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $28.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.