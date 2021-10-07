Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of BigCommerce worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,496 shares of company stock worth $26,815,075 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

