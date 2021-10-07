Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,641 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

