Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 173.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 442,962 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,114,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,755,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,677,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56.

