Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,168 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

