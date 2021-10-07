Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $267.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day moving average of $224.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

