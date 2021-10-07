Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,101,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

