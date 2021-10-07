Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,546 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 624,011 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 613,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after buying an additional 444,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after buying an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after buying an additional 403,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $28.86.

