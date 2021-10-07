CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

