Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 1,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,432,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.46. 26,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

