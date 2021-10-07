Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 160.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,060,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,616,000 after buying an additional 405,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.27. 4,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

