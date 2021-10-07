Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $36.83 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

NYSE:V traded up $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $230.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $449.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

