Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

