Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.89 on Thursday, reaching $337.25. 43,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The company has a market capitalization of $355.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.91.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

