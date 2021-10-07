Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 98.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 213,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $497.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

