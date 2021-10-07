Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average is $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

