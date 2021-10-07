Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,707,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 59,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $170.44. The company has a market cap of $511.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.