Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,220 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140,779 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

