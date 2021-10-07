Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

