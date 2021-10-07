Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 55,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,841. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

