Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 1,957 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.31.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.