Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,945,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,439,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,404,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 90,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

