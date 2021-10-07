Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,973 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.45. 21,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,111. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.