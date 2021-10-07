Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Down 2.1%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 22,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 776,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

