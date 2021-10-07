Comparing American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Business Bank and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 0 4 9 0 2.69

Banco Santander has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 8.93%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco Santander’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.41 $28.77 million N/A N/A Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.29 -$10.02 billion $0.30 12.57

American Business Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander.

Risk and Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 32.41% N/A N/A Banco Santander 12.76% 7.89% 0.48%

Summary

Banco Santander beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

