Comparing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 6.70 -$4.52 billion $3.04 34.25 Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.23 $2.06 billion $0.28 52.93

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88 Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $101.09, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $13.57, indicating a potential downside of 8.46%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17% Ecopetrol 13.23% 7.49% 2.95%

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Diamondback Energy pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Ecopetrol on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

