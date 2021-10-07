Comparing SOS (NYSE:SOS) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOS and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SOS and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOS and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 7.80 $4.40 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Summary

SOS beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

