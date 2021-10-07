Comparing Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) & Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Techtronic Industries and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Outokumpu Oyj 2 0 8 0 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Outokumpu Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $9.81 billion 3.73 $800.76 million N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.40 -$132.51 million ($0.16) -17.75

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj -0.93% -2.20% -0.91%

Volatility & Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Outokumpu Oyj on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands. The company also provides cleaning solutions, including uprights, stick vacuums, and hard-floor cleaners under the HOOVER brand; vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers, and other cleaning products under the ORECK brand; cleaning products across various floor care categories under the VAX brand; and uprights, sticks, and hand vacuums under the DIRT DEVIL brand. In addition, it trades in outdoor power equipment products, household electronic and electrical products, and floor care products; manufactures plastic parts, metallic parts, and electronic products; holds investment and intellectual properties; and offers inspection services. Further, the company is involved in the research and development activities; and design, manufacture, and supply of products under a contract manufacturing basis for other brands, distributors, and retailers. It serves DIY, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products. The Long Products offers applications such as springs, wires, surgical equipment, automotive parts, and construction. The Other Operations segment comprises of electricity, nickel warrants, internal commissions, and services. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

