Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post sales of $471.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.15 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

