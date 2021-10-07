Compound Price Hits $322.23 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $322.23 or 0.00596545 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $217.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.